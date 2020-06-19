The Shack will close, announcement on Friday said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Shack, BBQ-Lubbock, 2309 N Frankford Avenue, announced on Friday it will close with its last day on Sunday, June 28.

“After 6 1/2 years of passionately serving BBQ to Lubbock and surrounding areas, we will be closing our doors,” a statement said.

“This agonizing decision was made after lengthy and careful consideration, with the upmost respect for our customers, staff and vendors.”

The last days will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 19 – 21) along with Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 26 – 28).