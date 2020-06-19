Breaking News
4 LPD officers test positive for COVID-19

The Shack will close, announcement on Friday said

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Shack, BBQ-Lubbock, 2309 N Frankford Avenue, announced on Friday it will close with its last day on Sunday, June 28.

“After 6 1/2 years of passionately serving BBQ to Lubbock and surrounding areas, we will be closing our doors,” a statement said.

“This agonizing decision was made after lengthy and careful consideration, with the upmost respect for our customers, staff and vendors.”

The last days will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 19 – 21) along with Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 26 – 28).

Image from Archive Video, April 2015 (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar