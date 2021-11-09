The Silent Wings Museum hosting Veterans Day event on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us as we commemorate our country’s veterans this Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th. All visitors will be welcomed with FREE admission to the museum and activities throughout the day. The museum opens its doors to the public at 10:00 a.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., with the presentation of colors by Estacado High School Junior ROTC, a Veterans Day Proclamation read by Mayor Dan Pope followed by taps performed by Jerry Serrano, and a patriotic musical performance by the All Saints Episcopal Choir.

The celebration will continue with afternoon activities starting at 12:00 p.m. and evening events starting at 5:00 p.m. The full schedule is listed below:

November 11, 2021

10 a.m.: Doors open with free admission all day.

11 a.m.: Morning Ceremony

Presentation of the colors by Estacado High School Junior ROTC

Reading of the Veterans Day Proclamation by the Mayor Dan Pope

Taps performed by Jerry Serrano

Patriotic musical performance by the All Saints Episcopal Choir

12:00 p.m.: Afternoon Activities

Showing of Arlington: Field of Honor in the Theater

Poppy Making and Poster Signing

2:00 p.m.: We Keep ‘Em Flying Educators panel

5:00 p.m.: Free swing dance lessons

Come to the Hangar Gallery and brush-up on your dance steps with professional dance instructors before the big band starts!

Lessons are free to the public and open to all ages.

6:00 p.m.: Evening Concert and dance

Featuring the big band sounds of Finessence, with a full brass horn section and dynamic vocal performers

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments

