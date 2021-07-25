The Silent Wings Museum to celebrate Spirit of ’45 Day on Sunday, Aug. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will celebrate the Spirit of ‘45 Day on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. In addition to free admission all day, we will be offering children’s activities and a special tour at 2:30 to honor the World War II Generation. Spirit of ’45 Day provides an opportunity for America to say “Thank you!” to those who served in uniform and those who supported them on the home front during the WWII era.

In 2010, Congress unanimously voted in favor of a national “Spirit of ’45 Day” to preserve and honor the legacy of the men and women of the World War II generation so that their example of national unity, shared sacrifice, can-do attitude, and service to their community and country will continue to inspire future generations of Americans.

Sunday, August 8 events include:

1:00pm – 5:00pm: Free museum admission Special Tour at 2:30 Children’s activities Light refreshments



For more information about the Spirit of ‘45 Day or other events at the Silent Wings Museum, visit www.silentwingsmuseum.com, follow us on Facebook, or call (806) 775-3049.

(Photo provided by the Silent Wings Museum)

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)