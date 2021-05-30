The Silent Wings Museum to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The Silent Wings Museum will commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, 2020 from 10 AM – 5 PM.

The community is invited to this free, family-friendly, annual event honoring the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 gliders were deployed into Normandy beginning in the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces.

Activities throughout the weekend include vintage WWII aircrafts and vehicles on display, educational entertainment, children’s activities, screenings of the documentary D-Day Remembered, and more! All aircraft will fly in and be on display as weather permits.

Join our Curator for a fast-paced gallery tour featuring unique artifacts related to the important role of military cargo gliders in the Normandy Invasion and US Army Air Forces history. Curatorial tours are scheduled for 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Displays will include:

C-47 “That’s All, Brother” from the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force

UC-78 Bobcat from the National WASP WWII Museum

AT-19, PT-26, T-34, T-6 and a BT-13 from the Texas Air Museum

BT-13 and T-6 from Blue Sky Airfield

Historic Jeeps provided by Ricky’s Auto Repair

The 325th Glider Infantry Regiment

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

(Photo provided by The Silent Wings Museum)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)