Please join the Silent Wings Museum in commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5, 2022. The Museum will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM both days.

The community is invited to this free, family-friendly, annual event honoring the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 gliders were deployed into Normandy beginning in the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces.

Activities throughout the weekend include vintage WWII aircraft and vehicles, educational activities for all ages, and living history displays. Inside the Silent Wings Museum view exhibits about the unique story of the American Glider Pilot and hourly screenings of the documentary film D-Day Remembered.

All aircraft will fly in and be on display as weather permits.

Join our Curator for a fast-paced gallery tour highlighting how the Silent Wings Museum cares for unique artifacts that tell the story of the American Glider Pilot. Curatorial tours are scheduled for 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Displays will include:

C-47 “Southern Cross” from The Greatest Generation Aircraft

WWII Era Aircraft, Texas Air Museum

Vintage Military Vehicles

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. Follow the Silent Wings Museum on social media @silentwingsmuseum for more thematic content.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

Programming at the Silent Wings Museum is made possible in part by CH Foundation, Silent Wings Museum Foundation, Inc., Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

