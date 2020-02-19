The South Plains Council says the bankruptcy of The Boy Scouts of America will not change anything here

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, following sex abuse lawsuits filed by thousands of former scouts.

The Boy Scouts of America South Plains Council said the bankruptcy will not change anything in Lubbock.

“I’m pleased to share with you that we’re in our third year of consecutive growth, serving, boys and girls, across the West Texas community,” said Executive Director Nathan Baie.

The council serves 20 counties and 2,200 youth across West Texas.

“Meetings and activities, district and council events, scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual,” said Baie.

The Lubbock council is a separate business entity, and any funds that are raised and given to the local chapter stays in the region.

“Please continue to come to us,” Baie said. “We would love to serve more scouts. Your children are safe here and scouting will continue to be a safe place for young people.

The council said they will keep with the core principals of scouting as it started in 1910: leadership development, character building, citizenship, and personal fitness.

“[These core principles] remain at the foundation of what we do and along with an emphasis on youth safety as I mentioned,” he said “[The council] will still continue to offer the scouting program across West Texas.”

Both boys and girls can participate in the organization.