The South Plains Fair will not be delayed amid COVID-19 fears

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Fair is scheduled to go ahead as planned on September 25th, but could look different with new health guidelines to ensure the safety of massive crowds.

“Ultimately the health and safety of our customers is our top priority, so we will do everything it takes to make sure we meet the necessary guidelines,” said Jennifer Wallace, General Manager of the South Plains Fair.

New guidelines may include, but are not limited to more sanitation centers, a limited number of guests inside the park, and mandatory six feet distance between guests.

“We’ll figure it out as we go, this is very much a changing situation, but we will do everything possible to see if the fair can go on,” said Wallace.

The decision to keep the fair on track, or to cancel it, will be decided on August 1st as the committee gets closer to the opening deadline.