The story was fake; the criminal charge brought by Lubbock office of FBI was real

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ian Parker Mohn, age not listed, accepted a plea agreement last week for making false statements. Mohn admitted that in March 2016 he told FBI agents in Lubbock and in Milwaukee that he had personal knowledge of a human trafficking case.

He admitted that he told FBI agents a story about two El Salvadorian girls who were sex trafficked in Milwaukee. In one interview with FBI agents, Mohn talked for four hours giving details of the sex trafficking. At the end of the interview, he admitted the entire story was false.

Court records do not give a motive as to why he went to the FBI with a false story.

If the plea agreement is accepted by a judge, then Mohn will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.

Related Story: Man claimed to know about human trafficking, instead indicted by grand jury in Lubbock