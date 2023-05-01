LUBBOCK, Texas– Legendary singing groups The Temptations and The Four Top are expected to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall on October 29, according to a press release.

The release said tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. and would range in price from $54.90 to $99.00.

The release also said tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com or in person at the box office located at 1300 block of Mac Davis Lane.

Read the press release from the Buddy Holly Hall for more information

Lubbock, TX – Legendary and world-renowned superstars of entertainment, The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on October 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The Temptations–often referred to as American Music Royalty–are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group celebrated their 60th Anniversary throughout 2022. To mark this milestone, The Temptations released a brand-new album, Temptations 60, with nearly all-original songs in January of 2022 and, toured in the U.S, as well as abroad to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, in fall of 2022. Dr. Otis Williams, the sole surviving, original member of The Temptations, turned 81 on October 30 of 2022.

Ranked #1 in Billboard magazine’s most recent list of the “Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time,” The Temptations also appear in the magazine’s 125th Anniversary list of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists.” In addition, Rolling Stone magazine named the group among the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” In September of 2020, the editors of Rolling Stone magazine commented that The Temptations are “Indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the Modern Era…,” and listed the group’s Anthology album among the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The Anthology album has appeared in all three of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums’ lists.

The Temptations have been the subject of a smash hit Broadway musical, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations opened on Broadway in 2019 and received 12 Tony nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography.

The Four Tops, originally called the “Four Aims,” spent several years on the road and in nightclubs, singing pop, blues, Broadway, but mostly jazz—four-part harmony jazz. When Motown’s Berry Gordy Jr. found out they had hustled a national “Tonight Show” appearance, he signed them without an audition to be the marquee act for the company’s Workshop Jazz label.

Their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars and their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their songs, soulful and bittersweet, were across-the-board successes. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” a no. 1 R&B and Pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown’s longest-running chart toppers; it was quickly followed by a longtime favorite, “It’s The Same Old Song” (no. 2 R&B/no. 5 pop). Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy: the no. 1 “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love” (no. 2 R&B/no. 6 pop) and “Bernadette” (no. 3 R&B/no. 4 pop)—an extraordinary run of instant H-D-H classics.

Other Tops hits from the decade include, “Ask The Lonely,” “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over),” “Something About You,” “You Keep Running Away,” “7-Rooms Of Gloom” and their covers of “Walk Away Renee” and “If I Were A Carpenter.” The group was also extraordinarily popular in the U.K.

The Rolling Stone’s 2004 article stated that Smokey Robinson remembered: “They were the best in my neighborhood in Detroit when I was growing up (and) the Four Tops will always be one of the biggest and the best groups ever. Their music is forever.”

Tickets for The Temptations and The Four Tops go on sale on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $54.50 to $99.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.