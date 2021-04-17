The Texas Tech Club hosting 2021 Charity Classic on May 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Texas Tech Club:

The Texas Tech Club is excited to announce our 2021 Charity Classic coming up on May 17. The Charity Classic is an annual event that raises money for local charities. This year, we have partnered with CASA of the South Plains and Duty First Assistance Dogs as well as the ClubCorp Employee Partner Care Foundation. All proceeds raised this year will be split between these charities.



The Charity Classic is a full day of fun starting with a golf tournament at the Rawls Course. Teams of four are welcome to sign up for the 4-man scramble tournament starting at 9 AM.

There will be a reception-style dinner back at the Texas Tech Club called Wild, Wine, and Whiskey. There will be a variety of wild game each paired with a wine and a whiskey. There will be a silent auction, as well.



The Texas Tech Club invites the Lubbock community to join us and give back to these amazing local organizations supporting our children and our veterans. Everyone is invited to join the golf tournament, dinner, or sponsor the event! For more information, please visit https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/7213122621334915542 or contact using the information below.

Morgan Noble

Director of Member Experience

The Texas Tech Club

806-742-4515

(News release from The Texas Tech Club)