LUBBOCK, Texas— Monday, MLK Day, was chilly here in the Hub City, but that didn’t stop the Red Raiders from helping make a difference.

The Texas Tech Football team along with Head Coach, Joey McGuire, assisted in building a home for Habitat for Humanity.

The Red Raiders assisted with an assortment of tasks such as painting, cleaning, and more as a way to give back to the community.

In a video posted by Red Raider Athletics, Joey McGuire explains the significance of MLK Day and how we should all be doing our best to uplift our community.

“Martin Luther King Jr. it’s his day, and it’s a day to honor him and his memory, but we should be like that every single day. Everything we do we should be trying to give back to people that are less fortunate.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer for Habitat for Humanity be sure to visit Home – Habitat for Humanity (lubbockhabitat.org) for more information.