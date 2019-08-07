The Texas Tenors to perform at the Lubbock Women’s Club in September

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Women’s Club:



The Lubbock Women’s Club through the generous support of The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and The Wellborn-Payne Endowment welcome “The Texas Tenors – An Evening of Conversation and Music”, Sunday, September 22nd at 5:30 PM. The sit-down dinner and performance event will be held at the historic Lubbock Women’s Club located at 2020 Broadway in Lubbock.

The Texas Tenors are a 3-time Emmy Award winning classical crossover, trio vocal group formed in 2009 by country singer JC Fisher, Broadway singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen. They are the most successful music group in the history of America’s Got Talent.

The group has performed more than 1300 concerts in over 20 countries including Great Britain and China. The Texas Tenors have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS Specials, 4 DVDs, and a children’s book. They have earned many accolades and awards including 3 Emmy Awards and The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature.

About the Lubbock Women’s Club: The Lubbock Women’s Club is situated in a Colonial Revival building. It has over 12,000 square feet of meeting and office space, and is beautifully maintained by the Historical Foundation. The Lubbock Women’s Club was formed in 1945 as a not-for-profit organization to promote, maintain and support the common good and social welfare of the people of the Lubbock Community, and to bring about civic betterment and social improvements.

Ticket prices will range from $75 to $125 per person and will be open to the public for purchase on August 8th from noon to 3:00 PM.

For more information on how to purchase tickets call the Lubbock Women’s Club office at (806) 763-6448.



