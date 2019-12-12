The U.S. census is hiring and looking for volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas- The U.S. Census and the Complete Count Committee are looking for people to get involved in the 2020 census.

Census recruiters said they are looking to hire 2,773 people right now and will need to hire a total of more than three thousand by late January in Lubbock County.

They said they are looking to hire for various positions ranging from supervisors to enumerators.

People who are hired in Lubbock County have an opportunity to make between $21.50-$23.50 an hour and people in surrounding areas can make $18-$23.

Dwight McDonald, chair of the Lubbock Complete Count Committee, said it’s important for people to get involved in the census because it benefits the county.

“The census is used to determine where that money goes, so it’s very important for Lubbock county and every county for that matter to have an accurate count of the number of people actually living in that county in order to be able to access their fair share of federal moneys,”he said.

McDonald also said that participating in the census helps determine how many seats the city is apportioned to the U.S. House of Representatives.

If you would like more information on how to apply for a U.S. Census job visit: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html