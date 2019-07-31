The Underwood Pullman car now on public display in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, Fred Underwood of Lubbock announced that his grandfather’s personal train car is now on public display.

After a painstaking restoration, the Bayer Museum of Agriculture has the car as a new exhibit in association with the Lubbock Heritage Society.

The 1925 Underwood Pullman Train Car owned by Arch Underwood has spent the last three years undergoing a restoration lead by architect and project supervisor Mary Crites of the Lubbock Heritage Society.

Underwood brought the Pullman car to Lubbock in 1950 where it became a large part of the West Texas cotton industry and his Texas Compress and Warehouse company. Underwood was a strong advocate and businessman for the inland cotton industry.

After being purchased by the Underwood’s in the 1950’s the car was named “Fair Deal” after originally being named the “Gainsborough”.

The family used the car for trips to California and east Texas along with Arch Underwood using it to conduct national and state business as a moving office and conference space. If he needed to travel, he would call up Santa Fe Railroad, they would hook up the car and off he would go to entertain business leaders, friends, and political decision-makers.

In the 1960’s new streamlined passenger trains where not able to pull the now heavy and out of date Pullman car. On its last trip, the Fair Deal had to be pulled by a freight train.

For years the Pullman car sat under the harsh West Texas sun at the Underwood Trinity Warehouse at 26th and Avenue C until April 14, 2016 when it was moved to it current location at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.

The Underwood Pullman Train car is now fully restored and on display at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture. The Lubbock Heritage Society is working on an upcoming tour schedule.

