The United Family aligns store hours across all locations starting Sunday

All United Family stores – United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market- will be aligning store hours to open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., effective Sunday, March 22. This adjustment will streamline consistent communication with our guests and provide our team members with additional time to clean stores and stock shelves, as the demand on stores remains high.

United Express convenience stores will also close at 9 p.m., although fuel pumps will remain open 24-hours for the convenience of guests.

These updated hours will include the dedicated shopping time on Monday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, guests older than 60 and those people who have compromised immune systems. We are asking our neighbors to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to stores at an alternative time.

Conditions are likely to continue changing quickly as it pertains to the impact from Coronavirus in our grocery stores, so we have published a central website where we will continue to make all updates and announcements available.

Visit https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus and check back often for future updates.

