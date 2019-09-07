The United Family and guests help to fight Muscular Dystrophy through annual “Aisle of Smiles” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

The United Family® and Acosta are proud to again collaborate in the fight against neuromuscular disease through Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) annual Aisles of Smiles campaign. Beginning [September 4] through September 24th, guests’ purchase of qualifying products marked with special “Aisles of Smiles” tags, will automatically designate a portion of that sale to support MDA’s research to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases.

The promotion is at all United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations.

The organization, which was founded in 1950, continues to relentlessly pursue a fight against the diseases of the nervous and muscular system by funding research, as well as providing medical and community services. For more information about MDA’s journey visit: https://www.mda.org/about-mda/history

WHEN:

September 4th – 24th

WHERE:

United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos

WHO:

The United Family and guests

About The United Family®

In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

