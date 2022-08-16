The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health.

In addition to gaining bonus rewards and learning more about health, guests across Texas and New Mexico had an opportunity to win a $1,500 gift card for groceries. To win this prize, guests had to complete various challenges like digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.

A winner was selected for each banner in The United Family: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos. Find the four winners in the list below.

United Supermarkets – Sharissa Brown – Lubbock

Market Street – Yadira Packer – Mansfield

Albertsons Market – Julia Gracie – Alamogordo

Amigos – Becky Cole – Lubbock

Congratulations to all of our winners across the region! The United Family is thankful for the participation of guests across Texas and New Mexico.

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics.

