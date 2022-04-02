LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family has begun a donate-at-the-register campaign for Save the Children – Ukraine, a non-profit providing relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This donate-at-the-register campaign will run in stores in Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The proceeds will go directly to support Save the Children – Ukraine.

“Just like so many people out there, we’ve been watching this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We know many of our guests have that same feeling. This fundraiser is an opportunity for anyone who wants to help the people of Ukraine — especially the children. The funds will go to provide healthcare, food and other vital supplies as this conflict continues.”

The Save the Children organization works every day to provide children a healthy start to life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, Save the Children is one the first organizations on the ground and one of the last ones to leave. For more information on Save the Children, visit the Save the Children website.

