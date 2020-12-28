The United Family begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in its pharmacies

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

Last week, the United Family began the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers in several of its pharmacies across the communities it serves. The United Family serves guests under the banners of United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

During the first phase of the CDC vaccine rollout, each United Family site will work with its community to immunize only healthcare providers. An appointment will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare facilities can request a vaccine clinic for eligible employees at this website or contact a local United Family pharmacy. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient to get the vaccine.

The United Family has joined with federal and state agencies as well as thousands of other providers to help administer the vaccine as outlined in the phased distribution schedule from the CDC. Register to receive email updates about the vaccine rollout, eligibility and clinic locations at these banner websites.

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in other phases of the CDC rollout, including the general public, The United Family will continue to be a part of the administration efforts to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

Information about COVID-19 with links to important information is available at these banner websites.

The United Family has long provided routine immunizations for children and adults in its communities. Each year, United Family pharmacists administer thousands of seasonal flu shots in a variety of settings including in-store, parking lot, drive-thru and off-site clinics.

