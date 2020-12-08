The United Family celebrates National Brownie Day on Tuesday, Dec. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Tuesday, December 8, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos will celebrate National Brownie Day.

In honor of National Brownie Day, $1 off all bakery brownies will be offered to guests. The hope is that everyone can have a chance to take a moment to indulge in the simple treat that was actually invented by mistake.

Brownie Fun Facts: Did you know?

The first brownie ever made, like other culinary mishaps (the sandwich, pizza, potato chip) was actually a mistake. The baker didn’t have baking powder and ended up with an unleavened fudgy treat.

The classic brownie consists of only butter, sugar, chocolate, eggs and flour. Unsweetened chocolate is used so more sugar is required to balance the bitterness.

The largest brownie ever made was at the Hudson Valley Chocolate Festival and Holiday Crafts Show in Suffern, New York, in 2001. Using 750 lbs. of melted chocolate chips, the mammoth brownie weighed in at 3,000 lbs.

