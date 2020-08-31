The United Family celebrates National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for children’s hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, the United Family will be doing a fundraiser for children’s hospitals across the communities they serve.

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 9, special teddy bears will be available for purchase in floral departments across all stores. The United Family will donate $2 to a local children’s hospital for each bear purchased over the nine-day span.

Bradley Gaines, director of floral for the United Family, said he hopes this will be a fun way for guests to celebrate National Teddy Bear Day while also supporting children in their communities.

“We are so excited to offer our guests this opportunity to support their local children’s hospital while also getting to take part in National Teddy Bear Day,” Gaines said. “We hope this will be a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities. Look for the special bears in a floral department in your area.”

Local area children’s hospitals will be the recipients of the funds raised during the National Teddy Bear Day fundraiser. The bears will be available for $12.99 apiece.



