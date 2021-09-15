LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

Each year, The United Family celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by going the extra mile for the drivers who are the backbone of the company as well as the regional supply chain.

Under normal circumstances, these team members of The United Family are integral in providing the essential, everyday products to millions of guests across Texas and New Mexico. However, over the last 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disaster has shown how imperative their work really is.

Cash Eagan, VP and general manager of Llano Logistics, said the work of the nearly 60 drivers on staff have been outstanding no matter what circumstances have been thrown at them over the last year and a half.

“I really want to use this week as an opportunity to acknowledge the incredible achievements of the drivers we have on staff,” Eagan said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s COVID or a winter storm unlike anything we have ever seen, these drivers show up to help provide for our guests and they do it at a high level.”

During 2020 alone, drivers for The United Family made nearly 50,000 deliveries to stores and in doing so helped put over 1.15 billion pounds of groceries on the shelves. To do this, drivers traveled over 11.5 million miles throughout the year.

“You just have to take a look at these stats to understand what our drivers get done on a daily basis,” said Ryan Dotson, transportation manager for Llano Logistics. “They transport thousands upon thousands of pounds of goods every day to keep guests supplied with the products they need. They really are one of the hardest working groups in this company.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week takes place during September each year as a way to recognize the important work of truck drivers across the country.

About The United Family®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

