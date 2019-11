LUBBOCK, Texas – The United Family dropped off 600 turkeys at the Lubbock Dream Center on Saturday just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a new release, 350 turkeys were donated to families in need, along with two side dishes.

The other 250 turkeys will be give to teachers in the Lubbock Independent School District.

In addition to the turkey delivery, company volunteers also packed food boxes on Saturday.

The boxes were then delivered to the families in need.