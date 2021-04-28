The United Family donates nearly 40,000 lbs. of apples across Texas and New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Wednesday, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos donated 7,000 pounds of apples to the South Plains Food Bank as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program. This donation was part of a larger donation of more than 39,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

In the first 10 years of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, United Family stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. Now in the eleventh year, the company continues to add to that total.

“We are so proud to continue the tradition of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger donations to food banks across our communities,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for the United Family. “Now in our eleventh year of this program, we understand just how much these donations mean to the food banks and the families they serve.”

This donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

Food Banks Receiving Donations:

South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, TXHi

High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, TX

Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, TX

Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas, TX

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland, TX

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, TX

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, TX

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, NM

Storehouse Food Bank of NM – Albuquerque, NM

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(News release from The United Family)