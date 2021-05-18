The United Family enhances COVID-19 vaccine online appointment scheduler

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Monday, May 17, the United Family launched a new feature on its online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler. Now, guests of United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across Texas will be able to choose their preferred vaccine type as well as their appointment time.

While walk-in appointments remain available across all locations, the appointment scheduler will allow guests to choose what works best for them and their family’s needs. Guests can still call their local pharmacy to book an appointment over the phone or locate a particular type of vaccine in their area.

All store pharmacy locations should have a selection of all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. For additional questions, guests should contact the Pharmacy Help Desk at 866-277-2843.

The link for scheduling an appointment is located below:

https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory

About The United Family®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(News release from The United Family)