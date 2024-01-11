LUBBOCK, Texas— On Thursday, The United Family collaborated with Voice of Hope, One Voice Home and Open Door to start the Texas Blue Sand Project to bring awareness to human trafficking in the South Plains.

This will be the fourth year that The United Family has collaborated with these organizations to help promote the Texas Blue Sand Project.

On January 26, the United Family is asking community members to join in and spread blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks across their communities to represent how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks by raising awareness and education.

The United Family will also be running a campaign where they place stickers in bathrooms of stores and gas stations that include a hotline number and a number that victims can text if they require help.

Angelos Lambis, Director of Fuel & Convenience for the United Family, wants residents of the Hub City to see human trafficking is a very real issue in this area.

“Oftentimes, people across our community see human trafficking as a problem that only happens in other parts of the world but in reality, it happens right here in Lubbock and across the region”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking or would like to report potential human trafficking reach out to the national human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.