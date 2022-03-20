LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family will hold a job fair on Tuesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Dream Center located at 1111 30th Street in Lubbock.

The job fair will be hiring for positions at Llano Logistics, R.C. Taylor, USM Manufacturing and Buddy Holly Hall. Every applicant must be at least 18-years-old with the exception of Buddy Holly Hall. They can hire applicants starting at 15-years-old.

“Each of these facilities will offer an abundance of opportunities to new team members,” said Greg Ammons, EVP of supply chain for the United Family. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be able to access a $600 retention bonus, a $700 referral bonus as well as an enhanced attendance bonus. These positions start at up to $15 to $17 an hour.

R.C. Taylor has positions that primarily fall during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. They have also enacted an enhanced referral bonus to encourage potential new team members. These positions start up to $13 an hour.

USM Manufacturing also has positions that have hours during the typical work week of Monday through Friday. However, there are some shifts that occur on Saturday. They offer full and part time positions including morning and evening shifts.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of The United Family like career growth, job stability, 401K, college savings plan, weekly pay, grocery discounts and more.

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)