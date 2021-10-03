The United Family hosting job fair at Llano Logistics on Monday, Oct. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family will once again hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on October 4 at 5801 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be eligible to receive a $600 retention bonus, as well as a quarterly safety & attendance bonus. These positions start at with hourly pay at $14.10 with the ability to earn an extra $5.40 per hour per week.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, incentive pay, vacation packages, comprehensive insurance plans, weekly pay, career growth opportunities and more.

“Working at Llano Logistics offers an abundance of opportunities and will provide you with reliable, steady and consistent income for you and your family.” said Cash Eagan, VP and general manager of Llano Logistics. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Since the job fair will only be hiring for Llano Logistics, all applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

About The United Family®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

