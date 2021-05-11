The United Family hosting job fair Tuesday for positions at Llano Logistics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Tuesday, May 11, the United Family will be hosting a job fair for positions at Llano Logistics from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5801 MLK Blvd. The job fair will be offering 60+ full-time positions with opportunities to work AM and PM schedule shifts.

Llano offers starting pay between $14 and $16 per hour as well as weekend and night shift premium pay. Joining the Llano team offers perks that include a grocery discount at our retail locations, comprehensive benefits, weekly pay, and a retention and attendance bonus.

Llano Logistics is the distribution arm of the United Family. It provides support and supplies to all branches of the United Family including the 96 stores across the company’s five retail banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.

Some notable facts about Llano Logistics:

Currently, Llano employs approximately 500 team members

Llano donates hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to community organizations

The distribution facility is a 714,727 square feet

The facility runs 24/7 and houses 91 dock doors

The team at Llano has shipped over 1 billion pounds of supplies since 2020

Drivers for Llano have driven over 14 million miles since 2020

As people continue to choose the grocery store as one of the main ways to get food for themselves and their families, it keeps the team at Llano very busy. Now, they are looking for people to fill new spots on the team.