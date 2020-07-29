The United Family hosting school supply fundraiser, July 29 through August 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

From July 29 to Aug. 11, The United Family will once again partner with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need.

However, unlike in previous years, guests will be encouraged to donate at the register, instead of purchasing school supplies for donation barrels due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns. This will allow guests to make a monetary donation of any amount at the register, when purchasing their groceries.

“There is enough uncertainty facing our students this school year without them having to worry about supplies too,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “We want to give our community an opportunity to help ease that burden on families who are already facing a tight budget. Supporting our neighbors during this difficult time means everything to us.”

School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD. Guests will be able to make donations at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock or Slaton.

“We are always so grateful for the support The United Family shows our community through the school supply drive fundraiser,” said Kathy Rollo, LISD superintendent. “Now more than ever, these donations will be a crucial piece in preparing our students for success in the year to come. Partnerships like this one make that success possible.”

School personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and distribute them to their students with the greatest need.

About The United Family®

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(News release from The United Family)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains