The United Family hosting their annual best bagger contest Saturday

The United Family is thrilled to host its third annual best bagger contest on Saturday, September 21st. The winner of this contest will represent the state of Texas in the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship.

Team members began their journey in June by competing to win the title of sacking champion at their store before advancing to compete for the regional title. The six participants who will take part in the competition in Lubbock represent the six regions The United Family serves across Texas and New Mexico: Albuquerque, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland/Odessa, DFW and Wichita Falls/Abilene.

The first-place winner will take home a check for $1,000, while the second-place team member will win $500. The overall winner will be flown to the national championship in San Diego, California, where they will compete for a grand prize of $10,000 on February 24th, 2020.

Baggers are awarded points based on speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance.

WHEN:

Saturday, September 21st

1:30 – 2:15 P.M.

WHERE:

Standard Sales Co.

408 E. Hunter St.

Lubbock, TX. 79403

About The United Family®

In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

