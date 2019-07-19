The United Family Hosts Trading Day for Toy Story 4 MicroPopz!

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a Press Release from the United Family. United Family stores across Texas and Eastern New Mexico are hosting a trading day for guests to complete their Toy Story 4 MircoPopz! collection.

The Trade Day will be Saturday, July 20th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located at 12815 Indiana Avenue. Guests will have the opportunity to trade duplicate MicroPopz! game pieces.

Upon entering the store, guests can participate in the event by locating the ‘trading table’. Team members will be on hand at the trading table to help answer any questions that may arise.

