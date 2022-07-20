The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — From July 20 to August 1, the United Family will once again partner with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need.

Just like in recent years, guests will be encouraged to donate at the register instead of purchasing physical school supplies for donation barrels. This will allow guests to make a monetary donation of any amount at the register when purchasing their groceries.

The United Family kicked off the fundraiser by providing the superintendent from each participating school district with a gift card for $150 to do some school supply shopping of their own.

“We are so proud to once again partner with our surrounding school districts to help raise money for school supplies,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “While new school supplies can contribute to the excitement of a new school year, they can also be a point of financial stress for many families. The money we raise will help ensure each child is offered an equal opportunity for success in the classroom this school year.”

School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD.

Guests will be able to make donations at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos location in Lubbock or Slaton. School personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and distribute to their students with the greatest need.

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)