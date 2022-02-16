LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Wednesday, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicked-off a new donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas. The fundraiser will run through Monday, February 28.

As with other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out. The funds raised will go to support Make-A-Wish North Texas who directly supports the region.

As an organization, Make-A-Wish provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children dealing with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish believes that these experiences can be game changers for not only the ill children, but also for parents and other family members.

The United Family is excited to bring an opportunity to its guests to support this incredible organization.

To celebrate the kick-off, a Make-A-Wish Ambassador joined United Family team members to make the first donation of the campaign.

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

