LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced on Tuesday, the launch of a 28-Day Challenge in January, a month of savings and prizes for guests as they begin their wellness journeys in 2024.

Guests at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations will have a chance to win grand prizes of $500, according to a press release from the United Family.

This will be possible through an interactive list of challenges linked to guests’ rewards accounts.

The daily challenges include learning how to track progress, power up breakfast, boost fiber intake and more. There are also activities, articles and quizzes providing tools necessary for success, the press release said.

Brenda Garcia, health and wellness manager and registered dietitian for The United Family commented on this by saying

“This 28-Day Challenge is all about giving guests an opportunity to get their 2024 wellness journey started on the right foot.”

Guests in Lubbock who want something more personal can sign up for a store tour with a registered dietitian at a Market Street location near them. Tours include ‘Healthy Shopping 101,’ ‘Easy Diabetes’ and ‘Gluten/Dairy Free.’

“So many of us have the desire to use the new year as a catalyst for positive change in our lives,” Garcia said. “We hope this 28-Day Challenge will connect guests with tools to start their wellness journey or help keep them on track with what they’ve already started.”

For more information or to sign up for the challenge, visit the following links: United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos.