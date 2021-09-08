The United Family launches “Aisles of Smiles” campaign to help fight Muscular Dystrophy

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:



From Sept. 8 to Sept. 28, The United Family will once again participate in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease. All United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations will participate.

To get involved in the campaign, guests can purchase qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags across the stores. A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

The funds raised will go to support people and families in the area where they were raised.

“This is such a cool opportunity for us and our guests to help people all by just purchasing everyday items,” said Chris James, COO of the United Family. “The Aisles of Smiles campaign makes a profound impact and difference for so many people. We hope our guests to be on the lookout for the tags around the stores as they shop.”

“We are extremely appreciative and humbled by the level of support the Ailes of Smiles Promotion receives from the United Family of Stores and their guests,” said Tom Barnett, with Acosta. “It’s gratifying to know people in the marketplace care to Make a Muscle and Make a Difference for MDA.”

The MDA was started in 1950 by a group of people looking to better the lives of those who deal with the neuromuscular condition. To this day, the organization continues to pursue the promise to free families from the life-threatening effects of muscular dystrophy and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

(Photo provided by the Muscular Dystrophy Association & Muscular Dystrophy Association – West Texas)

(Photo provided by The United Family)

(Press release from The United Family)