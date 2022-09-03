The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

From September 1 to September 14, guests of United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill during a 14-day donate-at-the-register campaign.

In September, the United Family will also participate in the MDA’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign. For this part of the campaign, guests have the opportunity to purchase qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags across the stores. A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

MDA funds groundbreaking research, including best-in-class multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas Neurology, P.A., James W. Aston Ambulatory Care Center and Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible, giving kids the opportunity to learn vital life skills, make life-long friendships and experience independence, at no cost to their families. Funds also benefit MDA’s advocacy efforts to provide access to healthcare, travel, education, and inclusive environments for the disability community.

“We are so excited to once again partner with MDA for the Aisles of Smiles program across our stores,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “Every donation empowers children and adults with neuromuscular diseases, especially now that we’re seeing the impact of MDA’s investment in research resulting in treatments. We are proud to support their mission.”

