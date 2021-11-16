The United Family marks National Diabetes Awareness Month with healthy advice and options

A woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family’s dietitian team marks National Diabetes Awareness Month with healthy advice, recipes and food options across the store.

Each November, National Diabetes Awareness Month is used to bring attention to the fact that nearly 35 million U.S. adults are dealing with the disease across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, millions of those cases go undiagnosed.

While there are several risk factors associated with developing diabetes like being overweight, smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle, Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manager for The United Family, says there are so many things that you can control that can slow or even stop the onset of type 2 diabetes.

“It’s not a one size fits all question as each case is unique but we do see some general patterns,” Garcia said. “Most people can definitely manage their risk by building a healthy lifestyle now. Food choices, exercise and healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way to helping your body be where it needs to be.”

To help guests with these choices, Garcia and her nutrition team are constantly working to help develop not only healthy options in the stores, but ways for guests to find those options easier than ever before.

“As guests go down the aisles of our stores or our ReadyMeals case, they’ll notice some special tags,” said Taylor Sutton, corporate dietitian for The United Family. “These tags have either a picture of me or a picture of Brenda and they say ‘Dietitian Top Pick.’ If you see that tag, you can trust that it is good choice for you to grab.”

On top of the special ReadyMeals options and tags, the nutrition team also works to update a blog called Happy and Nourished. This is a space for all their latest advice on living a healthy life as well as delicious and nutritious recipes for every day.

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)