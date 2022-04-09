LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family is offering the second-round booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, following the approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are committed to help provide at-risk Americans and their families quick, convenient, and equitable access to the COVID-19 booster,” Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We are continuing to work in accordance with both the CDC and local health departments to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safety of the communities we serve.”

A second booster dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose. People who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago.

Eligible individuals can get an additional booster dose by visiting one of the company’s participating pharmacies or making an appointment online at https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory.

