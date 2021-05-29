The United Family pilots new Texas Takeout service at Market Street on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

A new service developed by The United Family called Texas Takeout is being piloted at its first store, the Market Street on 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Texas Takeout is a fast, easy meal pickup solution that allows guests to access the fresh food selections served in the store without having to take a step outside their car. This service is yet another expansion in the area of e-commerce for the United Family.

Through the app or online, guests can order everything from meals for the family like fried chicken with all of the sides to a hot plate just for them. Guests will also be able to order sushi trays, pizza and salads — all of which will be delivered straight to their car. From family favorites to healthier options, guests will have almost everything right at their fingertips.

“People first heard about the Texas Takeout service when we broke ground on our twelfth store here in Lubbock,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “Now, they are getting to see it in action at one of our Market Street locations. This service gives our guests another way to access the great food service we provide in-store without ever having to step outside their car. This is only the beginning for Texas Takeout!”

The United Family will launch the new service at the United Supermarkets being built in Southwest Lubbock.

Order on the app. Skip the line. Pick-up curbside. Texas Takeout is that easy.

Follow the link to get going: https://www.marketstreetunited.com/texastakeout

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Photo provided by The United Family)

(News release from The United Family)