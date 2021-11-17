The United Family presents American Cancer Society with $3,440 check, 100 teddy bears following Sept. fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:



On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the Lubbock chapter of the American Cancer Society with a check for $3,440 and 100 teddy bears following a September fundraiser based around National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

United Supermarkets and Market Street took September as an opportunity to raise some money (and teddy bears) for the children’s programs of local American Cancer Society chapters.

From September 9 to the end of the month, special teddy bears were available for purchase in every store with a floral department. For each teddy bear purchased, a $1 donation was collected to donate to a local American Cancer Society chapter.

Bradley Gaines, director of floral for the United Family, said he is so thankful for all of the participation this fundraiser has received from the guests of The United Family.

“We are so thankful and excited to be able to present the American Cancer Society with this check and these teddy bears,” Gaines said. “We hope this will help them in their mission to support those impacted by cancer in our area. Thank you to all of the guests who participated by purchasing bears and donating them.”

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

(Press release from The United Family)