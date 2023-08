LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit organizations through its 26th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament.

The presentation of checks will take place on Sunday, August 27 at Kitalou Gin.

Since the annual tournament began in 1991, the United Family said it has raised more than $6,000,000 for charitable organizations across communities.

The event will not be open to the public.