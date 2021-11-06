The United Family recognized by Texas Retailers Association as “2021 Grocer of the Year”

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Wednesday, October 26, the Texas Retailers Association presented The United Family with the “2021 Grocer of the Year” award at their annual Texas Retailers Forum event in Austin.

Executive team members Sidney Hopper, Robert Taylor and Mandy Tomlin were on hand at the Forum to accept the award on behalf of The United Family.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Retailers Association as the 2021 Grocer of the Year in Texas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “All retailers have dealt with unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. However, I am particularly proud of all of our team members who have stepped up at every turn to face the adversity presented by the pandemic. This award is a testament to them and the impact they have had on our guests and the communities we serve.”

State Senator Charles Perry, District 28, was also recognized by the group for his leadership in the Texas Senate and his advocacy for Texas retail businesses.

“The United Family has been a phenomenal partner of the TRA as well as an instrumental part in advocating for all Texas retailers,” said Gary Huddleston, grocery industry consultant for the TRA. “They have also supported the goals of the TRA education foundation by making grassroots donations to local schools. In summary, The United Family is a great Texas-based company with great customer service as big as Texas.”

Since 1926, the TRA’s membership has represented every segment of the retail industry throughout Texas, from the smallest neighborhood store to the largest corporate chain. Recognized by many as the Voice of Texas Retail, TRA advocates for Texas retailers to state and federal legislators.

(Photo provided by The United Family)

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)