The United Family reminds community to social distance while shopping in stores

All United Family stores – United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market- remind guests to practice social distancing while shopping. Expect new prompts to begin showing up in stores to remind guests to separate by at least 6 feet while standing in checkout lines and in other areas in which people tend to congregate.

The length of two shopping carts is approximately six feet.

Every store is using enhanced measures throughout the day to clean and disinfect all departments in high-touch points of the store, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day. Cart wipes are available at the front of the store.

During special shopping times designated for guests more than 60 year old, those with compromised immune systems and pregnant shoppers, guests should be especially mindful of social distancing. The designated shopping times for seniors and those with compromised immune systems are Monday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Store shelves are restocked throughout the day, in order to provide all of our guests an opportunity to purchase the items they need.

Follow the link to a video message from Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family with a message to guests.

