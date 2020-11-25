The United Family reminds guests stores will be closed for Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

The United Family wants to remind guests across our areas of operation that all stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family, said this tradition of closing on Thanksgiving gives all team members the ability to spend important time with their families.

“As usual, we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Thanksgiving,” Hopper said. “We do this each year so they can enjoy a well-deserved day of rest.”

Stores in the United Family will resume business on Friday, November, 27.

(News release from The United Family)