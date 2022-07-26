The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The United Family will host a job fair at Market Street (3405 50th Street) on Thursday, July 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. While it is being hosted at a single location, this job fair will be hiring for seven of the 12 Lubbock United Family stores.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply beforehand or they can just show up to the job fair — on-the-spot interviews will be available. There is also a $500 sign-on bonus being offered to all new Food Service Management team members. Shifts for all positions can start as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

The following locations will be represented at the job fair:

Market Street – 3405 50 th St.

St. Amigos – 112 N. University

United Supermarkets – 401 Slide Road

United Supermarkets – 1701 50th Street

United Supermarkets – 2703 82nd Street

United Supermarkets – 6313 4th Street

United Supermarkets – 12815 Indiana Avenue

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

