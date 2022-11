LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its banner stores in Texas and New Mexico will closed on Thursday, November 24 for Thanksgiving.

“As usual, we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Thanksgiving,” said Sidney Hopper a press release. “We do this each year so they can enjoy a well-deserved day of rest.”

All United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market locations will resume regular business hours on Friday, November 25.