LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal business hours on Monday (December 26).

“As usual, we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Christmas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family in the press release. “This tradition of closing on Christmas gives all team members the ability to spend important time with their families and friends.”

Stores in The United Family include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.



All stores will continue normal operating hours through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the press release said.