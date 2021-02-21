The United Family to celebrate first-ever Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day on Monday, Feb. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On February 22, The United Family will join supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the first Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day. This new holiday will recognize team members at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

United Family team members are essential to feeding American families. At the manufacturing and distribution centers, team members receive and ship products for truck drivers who travel more than 5 million miles a year to take goods to United Family grocery stores where stockers fill the shelves. Frontline team members check out and even take guests’ purchases to their cars.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, frontline team members made it their priority to feed communities. As the snowstorm of a century hit stores in recent days, team members were undeterred, finding a way to keep the doors open and meet the needs of guests.

Despite supply chain disruptions and pandemic conditions, United Family team members demonstrated heroic efforts to keep communities going, and even found time to give back, donating thousands of hours of volunteer time and millions of dollars in charitable donations.

Supermarket employees have personified compassion and courage when communities have most needed to be encouraged.

“Every day, but especially on Monday, February 22, as we celebrate National Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day, I hope you will join me in thanking these essential workers. On behalf of The United Family, we invite all communities to stop in one of our stores on February 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

Community members can go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/thankyou/ to shout out their favorite team members. Honor supermarket frontline workers on social media using the hashtag #SupermarketHeroes and tag your store.

