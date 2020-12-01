The United Family to donate $1 to local food banks for each flu shot giving in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

During December, the United Family will donate one dollar to local food banks for each flu shot given across all markets throughout the month of December.

The United Family made the decision to do this fundraiser to both help encourage participation in flu shots during this year’s flu season, as well as to help food banks in its areas of operation combat food insecurity during the holiday season.

Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family, said this promotion will include all pharmacy locations in United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos and Albertsons Markets.

“We hope our guests will take advantage of this promotion throughout the month of December,” Purser said. “It will be a really easy way for people to not only help themselves stay healthy but also a way to help a neighbor.”

The promotion will run from December 1 to December 31 and will benefit food banks in the local areas where the funds are raised.

The following food banks will be receiving donations: High Plains Food Bank, South Plains Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, Roadrunner Food Bank, Santa Fe Food Depot, Concho Valley Regional Food Bank and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

